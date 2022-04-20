Paula Deen celebrates wedding anniversary by serving up heartwarming stories of family, food on Fox Nation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's Paula Deen's 18th wedding anniversary, and everyone is invited to tune in as she serves up a trio of delicious dishes on the latest from her Fox Nation special, "At Home with Paula Deen."

The queen of southern cuisine dives into the story of how she met her husband Michael while showing everyone how to recreate some of her wedding hits and family favorites.



PAULA DEEN'S RECIPE FOR BBQ CHICKEN IN CORNBREAD CUPS!

Deen tells the story behind her collard green wontons, a dish she said was a glowing success at her wedding.

"I said, ‘I want to be true to who we are,’" she said. "We love chicken, we love collards, we love shrimp - but I wasn't going to put out a bowl of collard greens for somebody to eat."

"So I thought and I thought and I thought. And I finally came up with what I felt like was a good idea. And I decided to have the kitchen team make collard greens wontons. And do you know what? I think that was the number one favorite recipe."

Paula stuffed her collard green wontons complete with cream cheese, butter, and ham before diving into the next dish that ranks among her husband's favorites: shrimp and grits.

After seasoning up the shrimp with garlic, leek, diced onion, white wine and Tasso ham, Deen explained the art of making the "perfect" southern grits.

"If [grits are] not cooked properly, they're not good," she says. "It's very important that you measure your grits."

Deen tossed in a little insight as she cooks up the grits, making sure everyone knows to have a whisk on hand.

"One of the most important things about cooking your grits is having you a whisk on hand. And as soon as you get those grits down in that boiling water, it's important that you do this for almost five minutes, because you want to make sure every one of those grains of grits is mixed up," she said.



PAULA DEEN COOKS BISCUITS AND BACON IN SPECIAL EPISODE OF ‘AT HOME’

After adding in just the right amount of butter, salt and pepper, Deen moved on to the final dish of her trio – another of Michael's favorites.

The recipe for her mother-in-law's beloved banana nut cake brings a sweet touch to the savory duo prepared before.

Complete with eggs, flour, sugar, bananas, chopped nuts and vanilla, Deen creates a batter and carefully measures each layer to ensure the cake is evenly distributed.

She topped off the cake with a homemade cream cheese frosting and a chopped nut garnish.

As Paula progressed through the episode, she recaptured the heartwarming story of how she met her husband Michael after her dog ventured into his yard and God answered a prayer.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

"I think God had a big hand in the whole process," she said. After moving out from downtown to the Wilmington Island, she said she asked God to send her a neighbor.