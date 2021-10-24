Halloween treats that spook from Paula Deen's Fox Nation Special: 'Graveyard Jack-o-Lanterns'

The latest episode of "At Home with Paula Deen" premiered Sunday with a Fox Nation Halloween special that showcased treats that pack a spook.

"A Paula Deen Halloween" featured recipes such as graveyard jack o' lanterns. The graveyard jack o' lanterns are made with white chocolate and food coloring and have a cookie grave dunked into cream inside. Deen created the treat by shaping the chocolate around an inflated balloon.

The "frighteningly delicious Hallow-Deen party menu" is available exclusively on Fox Nation.

"Grandma and granddaddies, mama and daddies, aunts and uncles, go gather the children because today it's all about Halloween," celebrity chef Deen said while dressed in a witch costume.

Other treats include Paula wiener fingers – which look like human fingers, vampire bites – a chocolate chip sandwich cookie, and hocus pocus punch that steamed like a potion.

Deen's Fox Nation show showcases delicious and unique meals and treats that can be easily created at home.