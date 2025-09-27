Bill Maher says to bring back 'old America,' the left must tone down their radical progressivism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Friday's episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher," host Bill Maher argued that to get back to what he called "old America," Democrats must scale back their more radically progressive ideology.

"If we are ever going to get back to the old America, that's got to be the Democrats' part of the bargain. Stop coming up with radically new and often terrible ideas and then, in the next breath, insist there be no debate about any of it," Maher said.

The "Real Time" host began the segment by criticizing some Democrats' support for men competing in women's sports, adding that there's "a lot of stuff like that on the left."

"And when conservatives see it, they say, 'I'm sorry. We're just not going to go along with reinventing society, often pointlessly, even if we have to cancel democracy to do it,'" he said.

Maher continued, firing off a list of issues he argued are damaging the Democratic Party's reputation with the average American.

"Transing kids by self-diagnosis with no age limit, no parental notification, and no acknowledgment of social contagion. Not doing it. Asylum now covers any reason for anyone to come to America. Not doing it. Homelessness is a lifestyle. Natural immunity doesn't count anymore. Whiteness is toxic. Penises in women's prisons. Welcoming the intifada. We're not doing it," the late-night host railed.

Another issue Maher raised is Democrats' unwillingness to debate these topics with Republicans, often dismissing anyone who disagrees as "bad, stupid, and deplorable."

"You can't just say s---," he contended. "Math is racist. Queers for Palestine. Looting is cool. Healthy at any weight. If the men's football team played the women's team, it would be a tie."

The late-night host mocked Democrats' "smug self-righteousness" in defending "some of the dumbest ideas to ever come down the pike," arguing it is not a winning strategy for the party.

Wrapping up his monologue, Maher warned liberals that if they keep pushing radical progressive policies, those in power may never give that power back.

"Here's one thing I can promise every liberal in this country. The Democrats can win every election from now until forever. And the people who now hold the reins of power will not give a s--- and will not give it back if they think you're still nutty," he claimed.