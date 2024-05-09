Pastor Russell Levenson shares message as he retires: We are called to be a 'light of Christ' to others

The Rev. Russell Levenson, who is celebrating his retirement after serving in the nation’s largest Episcopal Church, says the call of all religious communities is to love one another.

"Jesus invited His followers to remain in Him," Levenson told "Your World" on Wednesday. "They said the chief way you... remain in our Lord is by loving one another, and so I do think that the chief expression of the Christian faith — Judeo-Christian faith — is that we love one another, and when people walk into churches these days, I think they need to feel loved not only by God, but by those who are there."

The religious leader explained the importance of "leading" with love in a world where "there's so much that seems overwhelming."

"One of my good friends used to say, 'You eat an elephant one bite at a time,' and it seems like there's an elephant of problems all around us," he said. "But look at the issue or the problem or the person right in front of you. Do what you can, where you are."

The former leader of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, encouraged others to take heart in listening to the voice of God as "God is shining through [them]."