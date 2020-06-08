Dr. Robert Jeffress is senior pastor of the 13,000-member First Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas. He joined Fox News (FNC) as a contributor in 2014 and regularly discusses political, evangelical and faith-based issues across FNC and FOX Business Network (FBN).Read More

He is also an adjunct professor at Dallas Theological Seminary.

Dr. Jeffress is the author of 25 books including "When Forgiveness Doesn't Make Sense, A Place Called Heaven", and his newest book, "Choosing The Extraordinary Life". He graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a D.Min., a Th.M. from Dallas Theological Seminary, and a B.S. degree from Baylor University. In May 2010, he was awarded a Doctor of Divinity degree from Dallas Baptist University. In June 2011, Dr. Jeffress received the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year award from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.