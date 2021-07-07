Parler cheers on Trump's lawsuit against Big Tech companies

The social media platform Parler is cheering on former President Trump's newly-launched class-action lawsuit against Big Tech companies.

Trump announced on Wednesday that he was leading the lawsuit as the plaintiff against Twitter, Facebook and Google for banning him on their platforms following the events of Jan. 6.

"I stand before you this morning to announce a very important... development for our freedom and freedom of speech," Trump said from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. . "In conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I'm filing, as the lead class-action representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the big tech giants, including Facebook, Google and Twitter, as well as their CEOs."

TRUMP TO SUE FACEBOOK, TWITTER, GOOGLE OVER ALLEGED CENSORSHIP, SAYS THEY'VE ‘CEASED TO BE PRIVATE’

"There is no better evidence that big tech is out of control than the fact that they banned the sitting president of the United States earlier this year," Trump added. "If they can do it to me they can do it to anyone."

In a statement, Parler said that it "applauds" the former president.

"First, there is something very wrong normatively about these platforms’ biased, authoritarian content-moderation policies. Individuals should not be outsourcing their critical thinking skills to anyone — much less agenda-driven tech executives," Parler wrote. "Second, given these problems have been worsened due to an overbroad interpretation of Section 230, combined with pressure from politicians and bureaucrats to exploit Section 230 immunity in service of a particular political agenda, there *is* censorship taking place, and Parler believes some form of government intervention is appropriate to rectify the situation."

The statement continued, "Because a lawsuit like President Trump’s has the potential to result in a narrower interpretation of Section 230… and to do so without the unintended consequences of establishing a further entanglement between politicians and tech platforms, it is perhaps the perfect vehicle by which this problem can be solved. We wish President Trump and his legal team all the best and would be happy to offer Parler’s assistance in any way."

Parler, which is a favorite among Trump supporters, was similarly the target of Big Tech as it was de-platformed by Amazon, Apple and Google after Jan. 6. Apple later reinstated Parler on its app store after it was forced to revise its user policy.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.