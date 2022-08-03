Expand / Collapse search
Parents continue desperate search for baby formula as US supply crisis continues: 'No end in sight'

Distraught parents join 'Fox & Friends' as data shows 30% of US supply remains out of stock

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Parents continue desperate search for baby formula amid ongoing shortage

Parents continue desperate search for baby formula amid ongoing shortage

Parents Jillian Arroyo, Chris Arroyo, Cailee Yielding and Hannah Kroll detail their ongoing struggles to find formula to feed their babies as 30% of U.S. supply remains out-of-stock.

America's baby formula crisis endures as parents continue their desperate search for the product nationwide. 

Information Resources, Inc., (IRI) data indicates an approximate 30% out-of-stock rate is behind the empty spaces plaguing store shelves everywhere.

"It has been such a struggle. We first learned about the recall back in February, and I had just stopped breastfeeding our daughter six days prior," Jillian Arroyo, mother of one, told "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt.

"After learning about the recall, I had to start pumping again every two hours around the clock. I've now been breastfeeding for an additional six months that I wasn't planning on breastfeeding… we have no end in sight," she added. 

LOUISIANA MOM  OF TWIN PREEMIES WHO GETS BABY FORMUAL VIA FACEBOOK SAYS PEOPLE ‘FORGOT’ ABOUT SHORTAGE

Store shelves are empty after a baby formula shortage. 

Store shelves are empty after a baby formula shortage.  (Fox News Digital)

Arroyo said she is sticking to a "super limited" diet to keep her daughter healthy during such difficult times.

Cailee Yielding, whose daughter requires special formula to suit her sensitive stomach, said she has purchased and tried eight different types.

"She had the lactose allergy, and she is not able to take most formulas. Whenever we decided to switch her formula, [Enfamil Sensitive] was the only one she could have," she said.

OPINION: BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE IS A PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS

Joy Behar said on the "The View" that Republicans were to blame for the baby formula shortage. 

Joy Behar said on the "The View" that Republicans were to blame for the baby formula shortage.  (Reuters/Kaylee Greenlee Beal)

Yielding said the ongoing crisis has rendered her unable to find the formula her six-month-old daughter needs.

Mother of two Hannah Kroll took action to help moms combat the crisis, creating a Facebook group that now has about 1,600 members.

"After having trouble finding formula for my daughter in May, I realized that the localized groups were wonderful in helping… I found that people could find different formulas in different states at that point," she said.

Is relief on the way for the baby formula shortage? Video

"We also operate a formula bank where parents can send in their extra formula, and it will be repurposed to the parents who need it."

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.