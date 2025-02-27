Parental rights group files complaint against Oregon school system for alleged racial discrimination

EXCLUSIVE - A parental rights organization is filing a civil rights complaint alleging that a school system in Oregon is discriminating on the basis of race.

The complaint alleges that Portland Public Schools is violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits educational institutions that receive federal funding from discriminating on the basis of race, color or national origin, as well as the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

"Portland Public Schools’ own data shows that the district is failing students of all ethnicities – so it’s morally questionable (and legally indefensible) to only assist a select few on the basis of race," Nicole Neily, president and founder of Parents Defending Education, said in a statement to Fox News Digital .

"The program’s financing and structure raises a number of concerns – including the diversion of funds from a construction bond, the fact that this seems to be a partnership with a nonprofit, and the fact that this is occurring at a time when the district is currently facing a $40 million deficit. Portland families, students, and taxpayers deserve better," Neily added.

The complaint, filed with the Department of Education on Monday, says that on Nov. 3, 2020, residents of Portland voted for a $1.2 billion "construction bond for Portland Public Schools that also established the district’s Center for Black Student Excellence," and questions the legality of the use of funds.

"​​As the Cascade Policy Institute has pointed out, the legality of this bond initiative is questionable at best, as '[s]tate law requires that all proceeds from capital improvement bonds be used strictly for acquisition, construction, and repairs of school buildings and the purchase of assets. Other broader intangible uses—such as initial planning and community engagement—are not specifically allowed. In addition, sponsors of a bond issuance are expected to conduct thorough due diligence that supports the proposed capital projects and their anticipated price tags’" the complaint reads.

On its website, the Center for Black Student Excellence appears to give preference to Black students .

"The strategies of the Center for Black Student Excellence will scale to ensure that Black students across Portland Public Schools are seen, valued, and held to high standards. At the district level, efforts will be coordinated to ensure high-quality delivery of service to schools and communication is clear, consistent, and reliable. Teams will meaningfully collaborate so that efforts are not duplicated. And through repeated behavior change, PPS will cultivate opportunities for communal healing."

The website adds that "Community leaders and organizations will contribute to a tightly woven network of educators, service providers, community members and entities working in coordination for the benefit of Black students. In the system redesign, every member of the community will feel a sense of shared responsibility for the outcomes of Black students, and the organization will establish accountability measures to reflect progress."

Given the alleged discriminatory nature of the Center for Black Excellence, Parents Defending Education says that it is grounds for an investigation.

"As the Department of Education is no doubt aware, discrimination on the basis of race raises concerns that Portland Public Schools has received federal funds in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which declares that "no person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance,’" the complaint reads.

"We ask that the Department promptly investigate the allegations in this complaint, act swiftly to remedy unlawful policies and practices, and order appropriate relief."

Fox News Digital reached out to Portland Public Schools for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.