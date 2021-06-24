'Outrageous' to see Biden targeting gun rights as violent crime surges: Lara Trump

Fox News contributor Lara Trump blasted President Biden's new crime prevention strategy, Thursday, arguing on "Fox & Friends" that legal gun owners are being unfairly targeted by the administration's gun control agenda.

BIDEN TOUTS NEW CRIME PREVENTION STRATEGY FOCUSED ON GUN CONTROL

LARA TRUMP: It is a preposterous idea that guns are the problem. Obviously, it is what Joe Biden and his Democratic colleagues have been pushing for the last year, which is exactly what you just said, Steve, defund the police. You really think that having fewer police, fewer cops on the street is going to have crime go down? Obviously, crime is going to skyrocket. And that is exactly what we have seen happen. That speech, that press conference yesterday was just another bumbling, mumbling embarrassment for America. I mean, Joe Biden does not look like he can handle doing these things. It's really sort of sad to see. But our Second Amendment rights, it says in the United States Constitution, shall not be infringed. Yet that is exactly what Joe Biden is trying to do.



Our forefathers, our Founding Fathers put the Second Amendment in there so that we, as the people could fight back against a tyrannical government so that we could protect ourselves. They are trying to do away with that. They know full well that it is not the legal gun owners, the tens of millions of us out here in America, that are committing these crimes. These crimes are committed with illegal guns. And if we had more police on the street, if they hadn't demoralized every cop in America, if they hadn't called for defunding the police, - we probably would not see the crime skyrocketing like we do right now under Joe Biden.

