Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at Will Smith slap in monologue

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Will Smith infamously slapping last year's Oscars host Chris Rock during his opening monologue at the 2023 Academy Awards.

"Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the chances of a fight just went way up," Kimmel joked.

"We want you to have fun, feel safe and, most importantly, we want me to feel safe," Kimmel said. "So, we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech."

"But seriously, the academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the show, sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug," Kimmel continued.

"And if any of you get mad at a joke and decide you want to get jiggy with it — it’s not going to be easy," he added.

At the 2022 Oscars Smith slapped Rock while he was presenting the best documentary feature category for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved after an alopecia diagnosis.

After slapping Rock, Smith screamed at him from his seat, "Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!" Later on in the show, Smith won best actor for his performance in "King Richard." Smith resigned from the Academy a few days after the Oscars ceremony.

"I betrayed the trust of the Academy," he wrote in a statement. "I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

A few days later the Academy announced it was revoking Smith's AMPAS membership and banned him from attending the Oscars ceremonies for 10 years.