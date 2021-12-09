Oregon mom highlights daughter's struggles with virtual learning after 30 missed school days

An Oregon mother is speaking out as schools across the nation continue to turn to remote learning citing "teacher burnout" and mass staffing shortages.

Missy Kisselman, whose daughter is in middle school near Portland, joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss virtual learning and the impact it has had on her and her daughter's academic career.

"It's very hard working in my profession and then having my daughter home trying to help her with school has become almost impossible," Kisselman explained. "My work is very demanding, and I have meetings. I have, you know, upwards of 60 clients on my caseload."

"Trying to help my daughter with distance learning when they close the schools, or they quarantine her for exposure to COVID has just become impossible, and she's missing out so much," she continued.

With some schools across the nation turning back the clock to hybrid learning or even fully virtual learning amid spikes in COVID-19 cases, a new study shows the lack of in-person learning in the classroom is taking a toll on the youth.

The study, conducted by Fairfax County, Va., Public Schools Office of Research and Strategic Improvement, indicates there was an 83% spike in the percentage of students with two or more failing grades.

"She's missed, between the quarantine and the cold that she had, she missed upwards of 30 days of school," Kisselman explained. "And then that was a Sunday when we were getting ready for her to go back on Monday, and we got notification that the school was going to be closing down in two days for two weeks."

She continued, "So we just said, never mind, just stay home. There's no point of you trying to go for just two days, and so now today is her first day back."