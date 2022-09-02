Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: Portland needs to change

Drazan talks about the declining state of Portland

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Our city is left to people abusing hard drugs: Oregon GOP nominee Video

Our city is left to people abusing hard drugs: Oregon GOP nominee

GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discusses the state of Portland and how officials are struggling to control violent crime on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discussed how Portland and Oregon as a whole are facing decline and struggling to reign in violent crime on "Hannity."

CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, Oregonians are demanding better. They're demanding better from their leaders. What we're experiencing has been a decade of decline under progressive, extreme, single-party leadership in our state, and we are feeling it across the whole state, but especially in Portland, where they are less safe today than they have ever been before. 

ALAN DERSHOWITZ: A SPECIAL MASTER IS ABSOLUTELY ESSENTIAL

We're seeing mom-and-pop shops close up. We're seeing national chains exit our beautiful city. And instead, we are leaving our city to people who are abusing hard drugs, which are now legal in our state, who in fact, are forming encampments that are refusing to leave public spaces. Our city needs change. Our state needs new leadership. And that's what Oregonians are responding to. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Oregonians are demanding better from their leaders: Oregon GOP nominee Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.