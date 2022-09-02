Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: Portland needs to change

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discussed how Portland and Oregon as a whole are facing decline and struggling to reign in violent crime on "Hannity."

CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, Oregonians are demanding better. They're demanding better from their leaders. What we're experiencing has been a decade of decline under progressive, extreme, single-party leadership in our state, and we are feeling it across the whole state, but especially in Portland, where they are less safe today than they have ever been before.

We're seeing mom-and-pop shops close up. We're seeing national chains exit our beautiful city. And instead, we are leaving our city to people who are abusing hard drugs, which are now legal in our state, who in fact, are forming encampments that are refusing to leave public spaces. Our city needs change. Our state needs new leadership. And that's what Oregonians are responding to.

