Alan Dershowitz: A special master is absolutely essential

He says the Department of Justice needs to be kept in check

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Alan Dershowitz: You can't trust the DOJ alone

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said the Department of Justice can't be allowed to guard itself, adding an outside party should review the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago on 'Hannity.'

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said a special master should be appointed to check the Justice Department on "Hannity." 

ALAN DERSHOWITZ: The judge has an easy job. Of course, she should appoint a special master. You can’t trust the Justice Department alone to look at these documents and keep them confidential and make ultimate judgments about which are privileged, which are not. There is an obligation to have an outside person look at this. Who is guarding the guardians? The Justice Department can’t be trusted to guard itself and to make judgements about itself. 

DOJ'S RESPONSE TO TRUMP SPECIAL MASATER REQUEST ‘UNDERMINED THEIR CREDIBILITY,’ TURLEY SAYS, ‘I’M ASTONISHED'  

These taint-teams are phony. Nobody should trust them. It's the same people in the Justice Department. They have lunch together with a wink and a nod, they communicate. What they found is privileged material, so a special master is absolutely essential.

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: 

This article was written by Fox News staff.