Alan Dershowitz: A special master is absolutely essential

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said a special master should be appointed to check the Justice Department on "Hannity."

ALAN DERSHOWITZ: The judge has an easy job. Of course, she should appoint a special master. You can’t trust the Justice Department alone to look at these documents and keep them confidential and make ultimate judgments about which are privileged, which are not. There is an obligation to have an outside person look at this. Who is guarding the guardians? The Justice Department can’t be trusted to guard itself and to make judgements about itself.

These taint-teams are phony. Nobody should trust them. It's the same people in the Justice Department. They have lunch together with a wink and a nod, they communicate. What they found is privileged material, so a special master is absolutely essential.

