Oakland Democratic councilman faces resistance after he proposes plan to shut down homeless encampments

In Oakland, Calif., District 7 Councilman Ken Houston is facing pushback as he works to crack down on the city's homeless crisis.

Houston, a Democrat, has earned both praise and criticism as he pushes for a solution.

His plan, introduced Thursday evening, would let Oakland’s government shut down encampments even if no other shelter options are available, according to The Oaklandside. Until now, outreach workers have been required to offer housing alternatives before a camp can be cleared. The proposal also allows authorities to cite or arrest people for camping where it is prohibited.

"The city of Oakland now has clear constitutional authority to prohibit encampments in public spaces," Houston’s report stated. "Failure for the city to act can no longer be based on legal uncertainty."

"Oakland has a moral duty to intervene compassionately but firmly," Houston said in his own words about the city that reportedly has 5,500 homeless residents as of last year, according to The Oaklandside.

He also argued the "rapid growth of the unsheltered population has led to escalating threats to public safety, sanitation and environmental health. These conditions have reached a crisis point, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive and effective policy solutions."

The Housing & Dignity Project, a local advocacy group, is urging the council to reject the proposal. The group argued it "aligns city policy with the Trump agenda by prioritizing the removal and criminalization of people experiencing homelessness." It also warned that allowing the towing of inhabited vehicles without notice "would result only in more people living on sidewalks in deeper instability," according to The Oaklandside.

Fox News Digital reached out to Houston and did not receive immediate reply.

