New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd warns 'wokeness' could 'derail' the Democrats

The liberal columnist wrote, 'There's a feeling things are a little out of control.'

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Rep. Cammack: Democrats are out of touch with everyday Americans Video

Rep. Cammack: Democrats are out of touch with everyday Americans

Florida Rep. Kat Cammack sounds off on the Biden administration’s ‘overreach’ with vaccine mandates.

New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd offered a warning to Democrats following their election losses in Virginia and across the country last week.

On Saturday, Dowd penned a column titled "Wokeness Derails The Democrats" where she warned the party that the election losses will continue if they keep embracing "wokeness." While liberal media outlets have been blaming white supremacy as one of the reasons for Democrat losses, Dowd instead blamed the Democratic Party for "violating" the pledge to be "cool, calm, and reassuring" following former President Trump.

CNN PANEL ON DEMOCRATS ‘IGNORING; BIDEN AHEAD OF INFRASTRUCTURE VOTE: ‘IT LOOKS INEFFECTIVE’

Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin greets supporters in the crowd after speaking during his election night party at a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2021. (REUTERS/ Elizabeth Frantz)

"And that’s what Democrats promised voters: that they could leave behind the vitriol and aggravation of Donald Trump’s America and escape to an Arden that was cool, calm and reassuring. Democrats violated that pledge. On the way to that verdant forest, we got led into a circular firing squad. Tight margins in Congress do not bring out the best in pols," Dowd wrote.

Dowd specifically referenced President Biden and his party’s focus on passing trillion-dollar spending packages with left-leaning projects while regular Americans struggle under COVID-19 and inflation issues.

"While the Democrats wallow in a family food fight, Americans are still stressed and exhausted from the whole Covid ordeal, confronting high gas prices and stymied from getting the appliances and Christmas toys they want," she continued.

President Joe Biden shields his eyes from the sun as he walks toward Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Dowd claimed Republicans came up with a "boogeyman" in education to inspire Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory, but also argued that Democrats have been burying their issues in squabbling in debates over the infrastructure package

She also alluded to Democratic strategist James Carville’s comments, in which he blaming "stupid wokeness" for turning away voters in blue states. 

"What went wrong is stupid wokeness. Don’t just look at Virginia and New Jersey. Look at Long Island, Buffalo, look at Minneapolis, even look at Seattle, Washington. I mean this ‘defund the police’ lunacy, this take Abraham Lincoln’s name off of schools, people see that," Carville said.

Dowd concluded feeling pessimistic on the Democrats’ path barring serious changes in the Biden administration’s ability.

WEST ORANGE, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 06: Community members observe a moment of silence that lasted 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Municipal Building on June 06, 2020 in West Orange, New Jersey. The West Orange Youth Caucus organized this peaceful event on the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) ((Photo by Elsa/Getty Images))

"There is a feeling, many Democrats say, that things are a little out of control — the Afghanistan departure, supply chains, crime, violence, Biden not being able to pass what he wants to pass or even pressing for the votes when he went to the Hill before he left for Europe," Dowd wrote.

Lindsay Kornick is an Associate Editor for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @lmkornick.