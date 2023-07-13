NYT columnist says media is 'wrong to ignore' Hunter Biden scandals: 'Dishonest and dangerous'

New York Times columnist Frank Bruni chided the media and the Democrat Party for trying to avoid talking about Hunter Biden and the other scandals plaguing the Biden administration.

Bruni published his thoughts on the matter in his Times newsletter Thursday where he said it was "necessary" to talk about issues like the president's age and Hunter's foibles, going so far as to say that not doing so is "dishonest and dangerous."

He opened with the observation that if anyone wanted to get inundated with criticism, they would just have to say something critical of President Biden, even if simply "unflattering but true."

The result, he said, "Many of your liberal acquaintances will shush and shame you: Speak no ill of Joe Biden! That’s an unaffordable luxury. You’re playing into his MAGA adversaries’ hands."

The columnist asserted that this is how the press and Biden allies protect the president and it is not healthy.

"You’ll be asked: What do Hunter Biden and diminished vim matter next to the menace of Donald Trump and a Republican Party in his lawless, nihilistic thrall? That’s a fair question — to a point. But past that point, it’s dishonest and dangerous," he wrote.

Bruni clarified, "Dishonest because the question is often leveled at essentially Biden-friendly observers who have lavished, oh, 100 times as many words on Trump’s epic moral corruption as on Biden’s blind spots and missteps, creating zero impression of any equivalence."

He then noted how it’s "Dangerous because it suggests that Americans can’t be trusted to behold politicians in their full complexity — and reality in all its messiness — and distinguish unideal from unconscionable, scattered flaws from through-and-through fraudulence."

Bruni suggested such protections of the Biden family are problematic because they are not "consonant with the exaltation and preservation of democracy."

He also claimed that such a defense of the Bidens proves that journos and Democrats are "elitists who decide what people should and shouldn’t be exposed to — what they can and can’t handle."

Bruni did take a beat to assert that "Biden has been a good president at a very difficult time, and that even if he’s not near peak vigor, we’d be much, much better served by the renewal of his White House lease than by a new tenant in the form of Trump or one of his de facto accomplices."

Still, he insisted that it is "necessary … to have nuanced conversations about Biden’s and his administration’s mix of virtues and vices."

Returning the focus to Hunter, Bruni said, "The intensity of many House Republicans’ fixation on Hunter Biden is deranged, and journalists would be wrong to chronicle every breathless inch of their descent down that rabbit hole. But we’d also be wrong to ignore Hunter Biden entirely."

He added, "Democratic partisans who urge that aren’t being realistic and are doing as much to feed suspicions as to quell them."

Towards the end of the column, Bruni claimed that the media sugarcoating Biden family behavior "would put us in the business of creating outcomes, not chronicling events, which would be obvious to voters on top of being wrong. It would further erode our credibility, which has suffered plenty of erosion already. It would betray the fundamental purpose and real power of journalism."

He called for journalists to put their activism aside and be fair, "We do best as a profession — and all of us do best as a democracy and a society — when we hold everyone accountable, regardless of the special circumstances, and when we’re honest across the board. To act otherwise is to send the message that all is gamesmanship and that integrity is for suckers."

He ended with a warning, stating, "That’s probably not how we defeat Trump. It’s more likely how he defeats us, long before and long after whatever happens in November 2024."