Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The New York Times
Published

NYT highlights WH dunk on student loan handout critics for taking PPP, says they're 'not perfectly equivalent'

The White House swiped GOPers critical of the student loan handout who accepted pandemic relief

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Swing-state Dems oppose Biden's student loan handout Video

Swing-state Dems oppose Biden's student loan handout

Democratic strategist Kristal Knight and National Taxpayers Union executive VP Brandon Arnold discuss the impact of President Biden's $300 billion student debt handouts on 'Your World.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Times boasted about the White House going on the offensive against GOP critics of President Biden's massive student loan handout.

"The White House is asking congressional critics of forgiving student loans: This you?" the Times teased its report on Friday via tweet. 

The Times referred to a tweet storm from the official White House account that took aim at Republican lawmakers who accepted financial relief through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to keep businesses afloat as government-enforced shutdowns were implemented to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

BIDEN SAYS BLACK, HISPANIC STUDENT LOAN BORROWERS ‘DON’T OWN THEIR HOMES' WHILE TOUTING $300 BILLION HANDOUT

The White House in Washington DC with a beautiful blue sky. Federal officials are seeking an 8-year prison sentence for the officer who was involved in storming the Capitol.

The White House in Washington DC with a beautiful blue sky. Federal officials are seeking an 8-year prison sentence for the officer who was involved in storming the Capitol. (Patrick Semansky)

Among the critics the White House took aim at include Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who accepted $183,504 in PPP loans, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who took $1.4 million, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, who collected $482,321. 

"It was a simple formula, and one that had been employed all over social media at that point, but given the source, the tone was unusually pointed. The approach had its fans on Twitter: 'This is the best White House trolling ever!' one wrote," the Times reported. 

BIDEN ANNOUNCES STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT AS NATIONAL DEBT SOARS

White House spokewoman Alexandra LaManna doubled down on the tweets, telling the Times, "We’ve never hesitated to call out hypocrisy, and we’re not going to stop now," saying the critics calling the student loan program a "bailout" "had no issue with loan bailouts that benefited their own companies."

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 24: U.S. President Joe Biden, joined by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, speaks on student loan debt in the Roosevelt Room of the White House August 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 24: U.S. President Joe Biden, joined by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, speaks on student loan debt in the Roosevelt Room of the White House August 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

However, as highlighted by Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross, buried in the seventh paragraph of the article is an acknowledgment by the Times that comparing the student loan handout and the PPP loan "is not perfectly equivalent."

‘NOT SURE’ STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT ‘WORKS,’ ADMITS FORMER DEMOCRATIC SENATOR CLAIR MCCASKILL ON MSNBC

"The P.P.P. loans were effectively designed to be forgiven. The federal government offered them without the traditional standard of vetting for business loans in an effort to quickly distribute money to businesses that were struggling during the first years of the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly every company with 500 or fewer workers qualified for the low-interest loans, which were forgiven so long as the money went to permitted costs," the Times wrote. 

The New York Times building on 8th Avenue in New York City.

The New York Times building on 8th Avenue in New York City. (DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., who was among the lawmakers the White House called out for taking nearly $1 million in PPP loans, fired back. 

BIDEN STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT COULD ELIMINATE SCHUMER-MANCHIN LAW DEFICIT REDUCTION

"A Democrat governor declared my family's business non-essential and shut our doors. This money saved over 160 essential jobs in Western Pennsylvania during the pandemic," Kelly tweeted Friday. 

He added, "PPP loans are designed to be forgiven. Student loans are not. Big difference!"

President Biden announced on Wednesday he will cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers making less than $125,000 per year, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, while extending the pause on federal student loan payments through the end of the year. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The price tag is a whopping $500 billion, leaving critics sounding the alarm that the spending spree will fuel inflation and further increase the country's national debt.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.