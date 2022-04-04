Dr. Saphier on 'Fox & Friends': 'History will reflect poorly' on mask mandates for toddlers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Nicole Saphier joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to address the mask mandate still in place for toddlers ages 2-4 in New York City. Dr. Saphier emphasized that this age group has not been severely affected by coronavirus and there are therapeutics and preventative measures available to help slow the spread to at-risk individuals.

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER: I'm a doctor and mother of three. First of all, COVID-19 restrictions have demonstrated the selfishness of the adults while [there's been] complete indifference and neglect to our children. You saw Mayor Adams dancing at the Grammys and doing other things, yet still claiming that our preschoolers need to be masked. History is going to reflect very poorly on some of these measures being done, especially in terms of school closures, business closures, lockdowns as we know that they have had severe, devastating consequences. … Remember, the United States is the only place in the world that is recommending face masks be worn by this young population. And the bottom line is we have vaccines, we have boosters, we have high-quality masks. It is time to relieve the burden of children having to protect others. … It is time for us as a community to move forward. … Take off the masks from our young children.

