All 5 Dems removed from Pennsylvania school board for requiring masks reinstated

All five democrats removed from a Pennsylvania school board last week for voting to require masks have been reinstated, the district says.



"Removal of school board members cripples the school district," Court of Common Pleas Judge William Mahon said in a courtroom packed with hundreds of parents, teachers and community members, Patch reports.



Mahon vacated his order just three days after his earlier order in response to a parent-filed petition to the West Chester Area School District back in February, arguing that under the Pennsylvania school code districts have no authority to require students to wear masks.

The lawyer representing the Democrats, Kenneth Roos from Wisler Pearlstine, LLP, submitted a motion for reconsideration to Mahon's order Tuesday night, Fox News Digital previously reported.



The school board’s counsel also immediately filed a motion to reconsider, disputing the previous deadline for a response on the matter was actually April 4, public media organization WHYY.