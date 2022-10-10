NYC crime crisis 'worse than the 90s' and politicians aren't moving to stop it, warns former NYPD inspector

Former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro issued a dire warning Monday to New York City residents that Gotham is on an "inevitable decline" due to ongoing crime surges. Mauro told "America's Newsroom" hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino Monday that the current crisis is worse than the infamous crime crisis of the 1990s.

PAUL MAURO: The police department is pressing for arrests for enforcement. The cops are doing it. The arrests are up. They are out there and they're doing it with less bodies. The problem is, how would you feel if, every day when you went to work, whatever you did all day, every day was undone a couple hours later by some unrelated entity? That's what they're dealing with. They're trying to interdict this stuff, but it's just being undone once it gets down into the court system. David Paterson, former governor of New York, makes a very salient point. He says it feels worse than the nineties. He doesn't really explain why, but I agree with him, and I think what he means is it feels so random. … I'm old enough, as is he, to remember the nineties. It doesn't feel that there's anybody moving to stop it. It feels like we are on an inevitable decline. We are rolling down the mountain.

