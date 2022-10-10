Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

AMERICAS NEWSROOM
Published

NYC crime crisis 'worse than the 90s' and politicians aren't moving to stop it, warns former NYPD inspector

Former Democrat governor says NYC feels unsafe to him

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Paul Mauro sounds alarm on New York City crime crisis: Nobody's 'moving to stop it' Video

Paul Mauro sounds alarm on New York City crime crisis: Nobody's 'moving to stop it'

Former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro weighs in on the severity of New York City's crime crisis as robberies and assaults continue.

Former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro issued a dire warning Monday to New York City residents that Gotham is on an "inevitable decline" due to ongoing crime surges. Mauro told "America's Newsroom" hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino Monday that the current crisis is worse than the infamous crime crisis of the 1990s.

NEW YORK CITY BLOCK HIRES PRIVATE SECURITY GUARDS AMID CRIME WAVE

PAUL MAURO: The police department is pressing for arrests for enforcement. The cops are doing it. The arrests are up. They are out there and they're doing it with less bodies. The problem is, how would you feel if, every day when you went to work, whatever you did all day, every day was undone a couple hours later by some unrelated entity? That's what they're dealing with. They're trying to interdict this stuff, but it's just being undone once it gets down into the court system. David Paterson, former governor of New York, makes a very salient point. He says it feels worse than the nineties. He doesn't really explain why, but I agree with him, and I think what he means is it feels so random. … I'm old enough, as is he, to remember the nineties. It doesn't feel that there's anybody moving to stop it. It feels like we are on an inevitable decline. We are rolling down the mountain. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro gives dire warning on New York City crime: 'We are on an inevitable decline' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.