NY Times reporter panned for highlighting 'unlawful' late-night noise from RNC fireworks, ignoring protests

New York Times reporter Ken Vogel raised eyebrows Thursday night when he tweeted a "fun fact" about President Trump's late-night fireworks show at the close of the Republican National Convention.

The extravagant display lit up the skies over the Washington Monument while anti-Trump protesters gathered outside the White House grounds and harassed convention attendees as they departed.

JOURNALISTS CONDEMN LACK OF SOCIAL DISTANCING AT WHITE HOUSE RNC CLIMAX, INVOKE DEATH OF HERMAN CAIN

The latter phenomenon, however, was not covered by Vogel's tweet dealing with noise restrictions in the nation's capital.

"FUN FACT: In Washington, DC, it is unlawful for a person to make an unreasonably loud noise between 10pm & 7am that is likely to annoy or disturb one or more other persons in their residences, punishable by a max fine of $500 & 90 days in jail," Vogel wrote.

Critics piled on the Times journalist for ignoring the protests that have taken place in Washington D.C. over the past several weeks following the death of George Floyd.

"He's attacking the Trump campaign for the fireworks last night in the tweet, not the mob that have been screaming in the streets for a couple of months," radio host Derek Hunter reacted.

"Actual LOL," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy tweeted.

CNN PANNED FOR ON-AIR GRAPHIC READING 'FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTEST' IN FRONT OF KENOSHA FIRE

"Would have been nice if this had been enforced as 'activists' terrorized neighborhoods at 2 AM banging drums, screaming, blocking roads and shining lights into people’s homes," The Lafayette Co. President Ellen Carmichel said.

"Now cite the laws about rioting and assaulting US Senators, hack," radio host Jason Rantz said, referring to the hostile treatment meted out to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and his wife Kelley

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Members of the media have long been criticized for their apparent double standard when it comes to the ongoing protests, particularly when they condemn Trump campaign events, anti-lockdown protests, and religious gatherings for lacking social distancing.