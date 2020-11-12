Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

NY Times reporter tweets profane coronavirus message

'My parents have not met my baby, I haven’t been home in a year'

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
President-elect Biden expected to call on governors to implement mask mandateVideo

President-elect Biden expected to call on governors to implement mask mandate

Will a mandate work? Rep. Michael Burgess gives his take on 'Fox &amp; Friends First.'

A New York Times reporter had a blunt message for her followers on Wednesday.

"My parents have not met my baby, I haven’t been home in a year, and I just canceled our planned tiny Thanksgiving," tweeted White House correspondent Katie Rogers. "Wear a f-----g mask."

Her tweet came amid a broader debate over whether people should be forced to wear masks as the U.S. wrestled with the coronavirus. 

BIDEN WANTS MASK MANDATE IN EVERY STATE TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS -- BUT THESE GOVERNORS WON'T COMMIT

The U.S. has recorded over 240,000 deaths and more than 10.3 million confirmed infections, with new cases soaring to all-time highs of well over 120,000 per day over the past week. 

Cases per day are on the rise in 49 states, and deaths per day are climbing in 39. A month ago, the U.S. was seeing about 730 COVID-19 deaths per day on average; that has now surpassed 970.

President-elect Joe Biden drew backlash Monday when he proposed working with state and local leaders to enact a nationwide mask mandate. But as Fox News reported on Wednesday, some state leaders are already indicating they won't comply.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews