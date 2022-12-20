Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have demands for the royal family while Prince William celebrates an ex

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
The senior royals are continuing on as usual after the final release of Netflix episodes for "Harry &amp; Meghan."

The senior royals are continuing on as usual after the final release of Netflix episodes for "Harry &amp; Meghan." (Samir Hussein/ANGELA WEISS )

ROYAL DEMANDS - Meghan Markle and Harry want 'apology' and 'royal summit' with family post Netflix docuseries. Continue reading here…

FLYING SOLO - Prince William attends ex's wedding solo amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix drama. Continue reading here…

NO APOLOGIES - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘will outplay their hand’ as royals are 'baffled' by their alleged demands: expert. Continue reading here…

Sharon Osbourne was rushed to the hospital over the weekend.

Sharon Osbourne was rushed to the hospital over the weekend. (Frazer Harrison)

ON THE MEND - Sharon Osbourne rushed to hospital after medical emergency: police. Continue reading here…

WATCH: ‘INSPIRE JOY AND HOPE’ - Melissa Joan Hart on Christmas traditions. Continue watching here…

‘DIFFICULT DECISION’ - Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp for $1M. Continue reading here…

‘I HAD TO BE VERY CAREFUL’ - '60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret. Continue reading here…

‘NOT GUILTY’ - Elizabeth Hurley speaks out on rumors that she took Prince Harry's virginity when he was a teenager. Continue reading here…

Jennifer Coolidge shared tidbits about her private life and the men she has been with.

Jennifer Coolidge shared tidbits about her private life and the men she has been with. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Trevor Project)

‘THE YOUNGEST FELLOW’ - Jennifer Coolidge recounts 'awkward' sexual encounter with 'particularly young' man. Continue reading here…

‘YOU HEARD IT HERE FOR THE FIRST TIME’ - 'Never let go': Kate Winslet finally weighs in on infamous ‘Titanic’ door debacle. Continue reading here…

‘JUST ABSOLUTE CHAOS’ - Miss America 2023 winner, Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, reflects on her shocking win. Continue reading here…

WATCH: RISE AND FALL - Fox Nation unpacks how Whitney Houston's tragic downfall began. Continue watching here…

