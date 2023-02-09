NY Mayor Eric Adams praised for revealing uncomfortable theory about Democratic Party, wokeism and minorities

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called out Democrats in his own party for pursuing "wokeism" and driving away minority voters – and he's getting praise from surprising sources

"There's a hemorrhaging of our Latino community, our AAPI communities that's leaving the traditional Democratic base, because we've allowed the loudest voice and those who consider themselves to be ‘woke,’" Adams said in an MSNBC interview.

"Some of us never went to sleep and we hear it speak directly to people. And I think the party is now understanding that we have to speak at those issues that are important."

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld argued Thursday on "The Five" the mayor is making the point that most minorities aren't into wokeism because it's not a major issue in their lives.

"Most minorities aren't into wokeism, you know, because they have bigger concerns, right?" he asked. " Pronouns and dead-naming-- that's not part of their lives, and he [Adams] knows that. He also knows that the woke don't solve any real problems."

Gutfeld highlighted how the San Francisco school board voted to rename 44 schools that honored Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, public figures the board claimed were linked to racism and sexism, instead of focusing on acting in the interests of children.

"That helped nobody," he added. "So wokeism ends up being a luxury brand."

Co-host Jesse Watters said he wasn't surprised about Adams's comments. "Wait, you mean Hispanics don't like being called Latinx?" he quipped.

GOV. SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS BANS ‘LATINX’ FROM ARKANSAS GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS

Watters highlighted a Pew Research poll that found only 3% of the Hispanic population uses the term to describe themselves.

Co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro, a frequent Adams critic, said she has to give him for speaking out about the issue.

"You've got these people, these wokesters who, they try to impose their own concepts on the very people who don't want those concepts - like the Latinos say, we've got ‘Latinos’ to cover us. We don't need you to put this imprimatur of Latinx," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And they come in and they impose all of these rules that I don't know where they come up with them, but nobody's in support of them. But because they're the loudest group, they get to get all the attention and everybody gets outraged over them. And I think that the mayor coming out and talking about this, I give him credit."