More migrants from Texas arrive in DC by bus after mayor asks for National Guard help

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Yet another bus of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help dealing with the influx.

The bus — only the latest in a monthslong effort to transport illegal migrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Four thousand migrants have arrived in DC in recent months, Bowser said Thursday.

The migrant group arrived just after 6 a.m. Friday, and was dropped off near Union Station.

The mayor, who has championed accepting migrants entering the country illegally as a human rights issue, requested the DC National Guard be activated indefinitely to assist with what she called a "humanitarian crisis."

DC MAYOR BOWSER ASKS FOR NATIONAL GUARD HELP WITH MIGRANT BUSES FROM SOUTHERN BORDER: ‘HUMANITARIAN CRISIS’

Both Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have sounded the alarm about migrants being sent to their cities, with the city leaders blaming Arizona and Texas for the influx. (Arizona has denied sending migrants to New York City.)

DC MAYOR'S CALL FOR NATIONAL GUARD TO DEAL WITH MIGRANT ‘CRISIS’ SPARKS OUTRAGE FROM BORDER OFFICIALS

Bowser is asking that the DC Armory be used as a processing center and DC National Guard resources be used to help field migrants as they arrive by bus.

GOP STATES PUSH BACK AGAINST DC, NYC CALLS FOR FEDERAL HELP WITH MIGRANT SURGE

Migrants by the busloads have been sent to the capital by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as a political statement on President Biden's handling of the immigration crisis at the southern border.

Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, who has called for Abbott to declare the border crisis an "invasion," told Fox News Digital: "If Mayor Bowser wants to see what a real humanitarian crisis looks like, she is welcome to come to Texas and witness one first hand."