Northwestern Student Committee gets donated ‘reproductive vending machine’ with free Plan B, condoms, Narcan

The Health and Wellness committee at Northwestern University is planning to install a "reproductive vending machine" that will dispense free Plan B, condoms, tampons, lubricant, urine test kits and Narcan, the student newspaper announced this week.

In a recent article in The Daily Northwestern, the paper said the university's Health and Wellness committee, which is described as "Advocating for projects and initiatives that improve the quality of undergraduate mental and physical health," on Northwestern's Associated Student Government website, is anticipating the delivery of the reproductive vending machine "sometime in the next few weeks."

It will be put in the school's Norris University Center Underground and was donated by Canteen, a vending machine service, according to the report.

Students will be able to use their university-issued Wildcard to access the products, which will be free but limited to prevent reselling, The Daily Northwestern reported.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said that "The first question parents and taxpayers need to ask when they hear that this kind of machine has been permitted on a college campus is whether the school is even worth the money."

Hawkins, whose organization has over 1,600 groups in all 50 states, said that she is concerned because Plan B can act as an abortifacient and that the drug could be misused by abusers.

"There is a crisis underway on our campuses, where free speech is suppressed, and destructive worldviews are championed, without a thought about what we are really teaching our young people," Hawkins said.

Students for Life of America has vowed to oppose the initiative.

"Plan B empowers abusers and minimizes the value of a new life that can be created through sex," Hawkins added. "And if you take the time to read the label, Plan B can also destroy young life. This isn’t new information, but a baby is not the problem. We’ll be working with our Students for Life group on campus to oppose this reckless and sad idea, which is something we so often have to do. Plan A is stay in school, get married, and have children. But if a child arrives, welcome him or her."

Plan B, also known as the "morning-after pill," is a female hormone that prevents ovulation and is used as an emergency contraceptive to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex or failure of other forms of birth control, according to RxList.com.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Northwestern University and Canteen for comment.

