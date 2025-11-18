North Carolina school district releases memo on 'supporting student absences' due to ICE raids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina's largest school district released a notice on Tuesday to help support student absences in light of recent immigration raids in the state.

Wake County Public Schools Superintendent Robert P. Taylor wrote a message titled, "Supporting staff and families amid recent federal immigration orders," to address the "anxiety" felt by members of the community over federal immigration orders.

At the bottom of the message was a section on "supporting student absences" during the "challenging times." North Carolina's capital city of Raleigh is Wake's county seat.

"If a student needs to be absent, we encourage families to communicate directly with their child’s teacher and school," the note read. "Sharing the reason for the absence - whether it’s illness, a family matter, or simply feeling worried - helps us understand how to best support your child."

It continued, "Teachers are ready to work with families to make sure learning can continue. If your child is absent, their teacher can provide classwork or learning activities that can be completed from home. Staying in communication helps us ensure students don’t fall behind and continue to feel part of their classroom community."

Taylor emphasized that while the district will comply with state and federal laws regarding federal enforcement actions, local school authorities are consulting with legal counsel if law enforcement approaches a school. He also said that the district does not record information on a student or their family's immigration status.

Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell said Monday that ICE and Customs and Border Protection officials were in the city, according to NBC News, although an administration official told NBC on Tuesday that CBP didn't have plans for an operation there.

The superintendent's note came days after the Trump administration launched "Operation Charlotte's Web," a federal immigration operation targeting criminal illegal immigrants in Charlotte, N.C.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), among those taken into custody within 48 hours of the operation were 44 criminal illegal aliens whose records include aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on a police officer, battery, driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

WBTV reported that approximately 20,935 students were absent from school across 185 schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg district. The local outlet also reported that 31% of the student population are Hispanic.

Charlotte is the latest city targeted by the Trump administration to enforce immigration laws, in a nationwide effort that has included cities such as Los Angeles and Chicago.

