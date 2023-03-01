Non-binary singer Sam Smith ignites body image firestorm over 'Perfect Magazine' debut

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith ignited a firestorm after posing on the cover of Perfect Magazine, stirring conversation surrounding body image and body positivity.

The non-binary British artist debuted on the magazine's cover in recent weeks, prompting many to address what their version of "perfect" looks like.

Pop Culture released a collage of the photos on Twitter, depicting Smith wearing a corset with strings, and another photo appearing him to mimic the "Rosie the Riveter" poster from World War II.

"Sam Smith looks amazing for PERFECT Magazine," the tweet read.

But the photos created a mixed bag of reactions on Twitter.

One user wrote, "Amazing is the wrong word. Try grotesque."

Another said, "I won’t say amazing, definitely interesting, creative and original, but not amazing love."

"In what universe is wearing clothes that don't fit an amazing look? Like, no," one user said.

Some users also created their own satirical images mocking the singer for his pictures.

"He looks like desperate," one user said.

The "Unholy" singer also posted a photo from the shoot to his Instagram. He was tied up with red ribbons, wearing high heels, latex gloves, and laying on his stomach on the ground.

The caption read, "HONEY ROASTED SAM."

The singer has also faced criticism in recent weeks surrounding his "Satanic" Grammy Awards performance, which featured him dressed as the devil with red lights and devil horns.

The show prompted outrage from conservatives, who argued the performance was indicative of the far-left direction Hollywood has been headed in for years.