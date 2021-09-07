MSNBC contributor claims ‘nobody being denied exit’ from Afghanistan, downplays Taliban denying departure

Afghanistan is just like "Hotel California," according to one liberal pundit.

The Eagles’ classic said, "You can check-out any time you like, but you can never leave," which is essentially what Newsweek editor at large Naveed Jamali declared Sunday, arguing that Americans being held in Afghanistan aren’t hostages, but are simply being detained by the Taliban.

Jamali, who is also an MSNBC contributor, penned a report about the Taliban grounding six private charter planes that were attempting to evacuate 1,000 people – including 100 Americans – out of Afghanistan, but they were "grounded" by the Taliban amid negotiations with the U.S. State Department.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, called it a "hostage situation," but the liberal Newsweek editor didn’t agree with the assessment. Jamali said McCaul is "absolutely incorrect" to characterize them as hostages and the would-be evacuees would totally be allowed to leave if the Taliban would just allow them to depart.

"There is nobody being denied exit of the country, or being detained on a plane. Instead the Taliban has not granted clearance for the planes to leave. Spoke to two sources who confirmed," Jamali tweeted.

Jamali was swiftly roasted for his odd take, with many accusing him of twisting words.

"Guys, they’re not being denied exit. They just haven’t been given permission to leave," radio host Jesse Kelly responded.

"So if you’re in terrorist-occupied territory, and the terrorists are telling you that you can’t leave until a certain set of demands or conditions are met, then you’re not… a hostage? Once again, leftist journalists turn themselves inside out to concoct a ridiculous narrative," another observer wrote.

