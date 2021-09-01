CBS completely avoids Biden-Afghanistan fallout on evening broadcast, hypes up Texas abortion law instead

The turmoil in Afghanistan appears to be yesterday's news, at least according to Wednesday night's installment of "CBS Evening News."

The CBS program completely ignored the latest developments surrounding President Biden's military withdrawal from Afghanistan and the fallout since he took a victory lap from the White House.

Among several controversies plaguing the Biden administration include the hundreds of U.S. citizens who were left stranded in the Taliban-controlled country following the Aug. 31 deadline and the controversial phone call Biden reportedly had with then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in July, suggesting the president knowingly misled the country about the stability of Afghanistan ahead of the troop withdrawal.

There wasn't even a mention of President Biden throughout the entire program, according to Grabien transcripts.

Instead, "CBS Evening News" dedicated two minutes and 15 seconds of coverage to the Texas abortion law that went into effect banning pregnancy terminations after six weeks, sparking an intense uproar on the left.

"Well tonight, it is nearly impossible to get an abortion in Texas," CBS anchor Norah O'Donnell began the report. "The most restrictive abortion law in the country went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to act on a request to block it."

CBS ran a graphic reading, "Texas' near-total abortion ban takes effect" throughout the report.

Both ABC's "World News Tonight" and NBC's "Nightly News" addressed Afghanistan and the Texas abortion law with ABC dedicating two minutes and 30 seconds on the GOP-backed law, a few seconds longer than the broadcast dedicated to Afghanistan while NBC gave both subjects an equal two minutes of coverage.

However, like CBS, neither ABC nor NBC mentioned the revealing phone call Biden allegedly had with Ghani showing the president urging the Afghan leader to uphold the "perception" that his government is stable "whether it is true or not."