Free speech documentary ‘No Safe Spaces’ continues surge ahead of nationwide release

Radio personality Dennis Prager and comedian Adam Carolla's documentary about free speech, "No Safe Spaces," doesn’t open nationwide until November 15, but it is already making noise.

"No Safe Spaces," which opened in limited release on Oct. 25, came close to topping the $185-million budget “Terminator: Dark Fate” in Denver and San Diego theater complexes over the weekend, and ended up finishing a close second to the Arnold Schwarzenegger blockbuster in those venues when the final figures came in.

Carolla considers it a victory to finish a tick behind the Hollywood blockbuster.

"It's always great to win, but for our little film to finish second to the mighty ‘Terminator’ in its opening weekend is just crazy, so we'll happily be No. 2," Carolla said.

The film's successful second weekend came after it opened in Phoenix with the second-highest ever box office gross for a documentary playing on just one screen, according to the movie's producers. "No Safe Spaces" raked in an estimated $45,000 on one screen, trailing only Michael Moore's 2007 offering, “Sicko.”

Prager has called the film a "wake-up call" to the American people, claiming free speech is being trampled on to satisfy a political agenda. “No Safe Spaces” will get another shot to edge Schwarzenegger when it opens in additional cities on November 8 before expanding further Nov. 15.

"All I have to say to Arnold is: ‘I’ll Be Back!' Denver and San Diego have always been great cities to me and I want to thank our fans there for supporting ‘No Safe Spaces,’” Carolla added. “Dennis and I are excited to see the film grow and grow with audiences and we’re excited for more cities to come."

Producer Mark Joseph said, “Robots and monsters are great… but our film shows that there's a hunger for something more that both entertains and brings people together on the things we can agree on.”

“No Safe Spaces” earned $25,000 at the AMC Highlands Ranch and an additional $10,000 at the El Cajon Parkway Plaza, according to Joseph.

“We are grateful for everyone giving us so much support as we take this movie into more theaters across America,” Prager said.

The film features commentary from a variety of Hollywood actors, scholars, academics, political figures, and media members across the political spectrum, including Van Jones, Alan Dershowitz, Jordan Peterson, Dave Rubin, Cornel West, and Tim Allen.

