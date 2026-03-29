'No Kings’ protesters debut rewrite of ‘America the Beautiful’ verse to include 'thy immigrant'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"No Kings" protesters gathered in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, rewriting a familiar American hymn to include a "thy immigrant" verse, as tensions over immigration enforcement and a prolonged government shutdown continued to escalate.

During the rally in D.C. protesters can be seen singing "America the Beautiful," and adding additional lines such as: "For beautiful, thy immigrant / Who hail from every land / By grace and work and diligence / Like gifts from God’s own hands… America, America… To greet the poor, / And reach the shore / With open arms again," according to video captured at the scene by reporter Brecca Stoll with "The Daily Wire."

The protest marked the third nationwide "No Kings" demonstration since President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025. The D.C. rally was one of many around the nation.

500 GROUPS WITH $3B IN REVENUES ARE BEHIND THE #NOKINGS PROTESTS AND COMMUNIST CALL FOR ‘REVOLUTION’

An estimated crowd of thousands was seen Saturday outside the Lincoln Memorial during a march in the nation's capital — numbers similar to "No Kings" protests across the U.S.

"No Kings" says on its website that "As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country."

The movement provided protesters a highly-structured document for organizers titled "March 28 Toolkit," instructing viewers on how to recruit their own speakers, delegate roles, register their event and use "No Kings" branded media materials. It also laid out best practices for logistics, as well as how to avoid permitting and insurance requirements for event-holders.

Representatives from "No Kings" did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

DEMS BLOCK DHS FUNDING AFTER GOP REJECTS THEIR COUNTER, THUNE SAYS SCHUMER 'GOING IN CIRCLES'

HOUSE CONSERVATIVES RAGE AGAINST SENATE DHS SHUTDOWN DEAL

The demonstrations come as scrutiny intensifies over ICE operations, particularly following two January 2026 incidents in Minneapolis. Residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed in separate encounters involving federal immigration agents, fueling criticism from activists and lawmakers.

Their deaths prompted administrative changes, with border czar Tom Homan stepping in to oversee operations in Minneapolis and ending the ICE operation there. Border patrol commander-at-large Greg Bovino was reassigned and later retired, while former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was replaced by former Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin.

SEN MAZIE HIRONO TROLLED FOR ADMITTING TRUMP NOT 'A KING,' AND 'NEVER HAS BEEN'

The broader dispute has also been tied to the ongoing partial government shutdown, which has disrupted travel nationwide. Unpaid TSA agents have skipped shifts, contributing to long airport lines during peak travel periods.

Homan maintained that ICE personnel had helped stabilize conditions, arguing their presence reduced delays, while continuing to press lawmakers to restore funding.

Meanwhile, Democrats have refused to advance funding without changes to ICE, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y., reiterating that his caucus would not support legislation absent reforms.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A short-term DHS funding bill passed by House Republicans on Friday was quickly rejected by Senate Democrats, with Schumer calling it "dead on arrival" and emphasizing concerns over enforcement practices and accountability.

As negotiations stall, both sides remain entrenched, with protests expected to continue and administration officials continuing to push for a resolution to restore DHS operations and address disruptions tied to the shutdown.