Fed-up NJ restaurant owner blames Biden policies for worker shortages: 'We struggled all summer'

Jason Kramer, owner of Doo-Wop Drive-In in New Jersey, has struggled to fill open positions for months. On "Fox & Friends," he said the problem has only gotten worse and blamed the extended unemployment benefits for a lack of willing workers. Kramer called out prominent Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and AOC for not speaking up for small business owners like himself who are suffering as a result of the Biden administration's policies.

ON LABOR DAY 2021, THE END OF ENHANCED UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS BRING HOPE TO US SMALL BUSINESSES

JASON KRAMER: It got worse. We struggled all summer long, and I feel bad for every restaurant owner, bar owner. It's just bad. …

This administration is not middle-class friendly, and would never be. Where's the road to socialism? No middle-class. That's the issue.

There's poor people all over the country, and we have to worry about this. Just fix the things. It's not hard. We don't hear anything about [Alexandria Ocasio] Cortez. Where's [Nancy] Pelosi and [Maxine] Waters? Every time, when Trump was in office, they just were all over TV every single day with their agendas. I haven't heard one thing from these people. Not one thing. Where are they for us? Where are they on the podium now speaking for me?

