NJ gov hopeful Ciattarelli will 'roll out the welcome mat' for New Yorkers if Mamdani becomes mayor

Republican gubernatorial candidate contrasts his approach with NYC mayoral hopeful's plan to raise taxes

Taylor Penley
New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli joins 'One Nation with Brian Kilmeade' to discuss his odds of defeating Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill and what will happen if Zohran Mamdani becomes New York City's next mayor.

New Jersey is prepared to "roll out the welcome mat" for fleeing New Yorkers if Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani becomes the Big Apple’s next mayor, Republican Jack Ciattarelli said Sunday.

"[We're rolling it out] not only for individuals, but businesses, too," Ciattarelli said during an appearance on "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade."

Ciattarelli, locked in a tight governor’s race against Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill, made the comments after Mamdani discussed his plans to raise taxes to mirror those of what he jokingly called the "socialist utopia of New Jersey" on "The Daily Show."

MAGA STAR JOINS CIATTARELLI ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL IN NEW JERSEY AS REPUBLICANS AIM TO FLIP GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

Republican New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli in a side-by-side split image with NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

Jack Ciattarelli, Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey, speaks during a "Hannity" town hall in Point Pleasant, N.J., on Thursday, Oct. 30 (left); and Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, during a debate in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 22 (right). (Joe Lamberti/Bloomberg via Getty Images (left); Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images (right))

"What we found is talking about raising taxes on people who make a million dollars, increasing it by just 2%, increasing the state's corporate tax rate to match that of the socialist utopia of New Jersey… These are things that are not just broadly popular, they also have precedents," Mamdani said last week.

Ciattarelli drew a sharp contrast, outlining his own tax priorities if he wins his race.

NYC OFFICIAL EXPOSES MAMDANI'S 'MARXIST PLAYBOOK' IN REVEALING NEW FOX NATION SPECIAL

mikie sherrill and jack ciattarelli

Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli, left, shakes hands with Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill, right, before a debate on Sunday, Sept. 21, in Lawrenceville, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

"We need to reduce the size and cost of a bloated, inefficient state government that's up 64% during the current governor's term, all of which is supported by my opponent," he said.

"When we reduce the size and costs of state government, I am reducing taxes for individuals and businesses. So, New Jersey is going to be more attractive than ever to New York individuals and businesses that want to flee."

Ciattarelli said his goal is to make the Garden State more affordable and enticing for both retirees seeking stability and comfort and young people looking for a fresh start.

All eyes are on the New Jersey governor’s race and the New York City mayoral race, both of which will be decided at the ballot box Tuesday.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

