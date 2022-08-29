Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Nikki Haley on planning lawsuit against NY Attorney General Letitia James: 'We're going to fight back hard'

Haley says leak wouldn't occur with Democrat groups

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
'Republicans are too nice': Nikki Haley Video

'Republicans are too nice': Nikki Haley

Former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley argues that conservatives are targeted in America's modern political landscape on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley explained why she is planning a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James after the donor list of her Stand For America nonprofit was leaked on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

NIKKI HALEY: Conservatives, basically what they're saying is they're not going after -- you never hear of the Democrat groups leaked. You haven't heard of the ACLU leaked or Planned Parenthood. But you hear of Stand For America being leaked. And the reason is, any time there's a conservative group that hits a nerve with the liberal side of things, they go after them and we're saying, "No more." 

NIKKI HALEY JOINS LIST OF BIG NAME REPUBLICANS TO BACK NEVADA SENATE CANDIDATE ADAM LAXALT

Conservatives have complained and whined for too long. I have said on your radio show multiple times, Republicans are too nice. No more, no more. We're going to fight back. We're going to fight back hard. And I hope everybody that's watching right now will join StandForAmerica.com and fight back with us.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Nikki Haley on leaked tax filings: 'They messed with the wrong girl' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.