Nikki Haley on planning lawsuit against NY Attorney General Letitia James: 'We're going to fight back hard'

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley explained why she is planning a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James after the donor list of her Stand For America nonprofit was leaked on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

NIKKI HALEY: Conservatives, basically what they're saying is they're not going after -- you never hear of the Democrat groups leaked. You haven't heard of the ACLU leaked or Planned Parenthood. But you hear of Stand For America being leaked. And the reason is, any time there's a conservative group that hits a nerve with the liberal side of things, they go after them and we're saying, "No more."

Conservatives have complained and whined for too long. I have said on your radio show multiple times, Republicans are too nice. No more, no more. We're going to fight back. We're going to fight back hard. And I hope everybody that's watching right now will join StandForAmerica.com and fight back with us.

