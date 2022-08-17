Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Nikki Haley joins list of big name Republicans to back Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt

Laxalt is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in November

Ashley Soriano
Haley: People don’t have the luxury of politics Video

Haley: People don’t have the luxury of politics

Former U.S ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley addresses possible 2024 White House run, criticizes Democrats for ‘leftist,’ ‘extremist’ talking points ahead of midterms as ordinary Americans struggle with inflation.

On Thursday, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley became the latest notable Republican to endorse Adam Laxalt in his bid for the Nevada U.S. Senate.

"Look no further than Adam Laxalt for a pro-law and order, pro-veteran, pro-strong border freedom fighter. Adam’s defended Nevadans on the battlefield and in the courtroom – and he’ll defend them in the United States Senate," Haley said in a statement sent to Fox News.

Other big names backing Laxalt include former President Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt on the campaign trail as he runs for U.S. Senate in Nevada.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor, will officially announce her endorsement Thursday morning.

PROMINENT REPUBLICANS BACK SENATE CANDIDATE ADAM LAXALT IN THE MIDTERMS: 'NEVADA IS TURNING RED'

The announcement comes after Laxalt and the Morning in Nevada PAC held its annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, Nevada, about 50 miles south of Reno, on Saturday.

Each year the event features conservative speakers and officeholders, a traditional Basque lamb fry and family friendly activities.

This year, about 1,500 people attended, and two of the speakers were Cruz and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

TRUMP-BACKED LAXALT HAULS IN $1.6M IN THREE MONTHS

"We're going to see in November not just a red wave but a red tsunami," Cruz said at the Basque Fry.

Sen. Ted Cruz joined candidate Adam Laxalt at a "Rise Up" rally April 22.

Laxalt and his Republican counterparts have been spreading the message of a "red wave" in the midterm elections this November, hoping to flip the House and Senate. 

Laxalt is running against Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat.

Ashley Soriano joined Fox News in 2021 as a multimedia reporter based in Las Vegas.