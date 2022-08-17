Nikki Haley joins list of big name Republicans to back Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Thursday, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley became the latest notable Republican to endorse Adam Laxalt in his bid for the Nevada U.S. Senate.

"Look no further than Adam Laxalt for a pro-law and order, pro-veteran, pro-strong border freedom fighter. Adam’s defended Nevadans on the battlefield and in the courtroom – and he’ll defend them in the United States Senate," Haley said in a statement sent to Fox News.

Other big names backing Laxalt include former President Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor, will officially announce her endorsement Thursday morning.

The announcement comes after Laxalt and the Morning in Nevada PAC held its annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, Nevada, about 50 miles south of Reno, on Saturday.

Each year the event features conservative speakers and officeholders, a traditional Basque lamb fry and family friendly activities.

This year, about 1,500 people attended, and two of the speakers were Cruz and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

"We're going to see in November not just a red wave but a red tsunami," Cruz said at the Basque Fry.

Laxalt and his Republican counterparts have been spreading the message of a "red wave" in the midterm elections this November, hoping to flip the House and Senate.

Laxalt is running against Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat.