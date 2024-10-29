Nikki Haley says Trump is the ‘clear’ choice: ‘We know what we’re going to get’

As former presidential candidate Nikki Haley sits on standby to assist where she can with former President Trump’s campaign, she said he is the clear choice to serve as commander in chief, because "we know what we’re going to get."

Earlier this year, Trump and Haley were the final two Republican candidates seeking the party nomination, and at times the feud between them got ugly. But in the end, Trump ousted Haley for the party’s final approval.

The former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador was interviewed on "Special Report" by Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier on Tuesday, the same day Vice President Harris held an event at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., to sell her pitch to voters that Trump is a threat to democracy.

"A lot of Americans have decided where they are," Haley said, pointing out that Harris continues to go back to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. "While she wants to go back to Jan. 6, what she doesn’t want to visit is what’s happened since Jan. 6, because we’ve had four years of record inflation. We’ve had unconscionable amounts of illegal immigrants, 500,000 criminal illegals alone coming across that border."

Haley also said Afghanistan fell under the Biden-Harris administration, unleashing a "world war" America is now dealing with.

She also spoke to Baier about who she believes is the best candidate to serve as president.

"It is clear. I mean, look, it's like what I said at the Republican National Convention. You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him," Haley said. "And so, for me, we have the choice. The choice is given. It’s either Donald Trump or it’s Kamala Harris. And for my family, what I’m looking at is the fact that my daughter says she can’t afford groceries. And I look at an economy that’s been tough for all of us."

She said she looks at her son, who worries about paying rent, and her husband, who is a combat veteran.

"All of these things have put us in a much more challenging position. With Donald Trump, we know what we’re going to get," Haley said. "I don’t agree with Trump 100% of the time, but I don't’ agree with Kamala Harris on anything."

Haley told Baier the last time she spoke to Trump was in June, and she was asked by the anchor if she was surprised that she had not been deployed to campaign for the Republican presidential nominee.

"They’re very aware that we’re on standby," she said. "They know that we would be there to help. I’ve helped with some fundraising letters and text messages and those types of things, so we’ve done that. But look, we’re on the same team. It’s their campaign’s decision on what he needs and these last final days. It does not bother me at all."

While she has not been tapped to campaign, Haley did offer advice to Trump and his campaign during Baier ’s interview, saying it has to be a time of addition.

"This is not a time to have anyone criticize Puerto Rico or Latinos. This is not a time for them to get overly masculine with the bromance thing that they’ve got going on," Haley said. "Fifty-three percent of the electorate are women. Women will vote. They care about how they’re being talked to, and they care about the issues. They need to remember that this is a time of discipline, and this is a time of addition."