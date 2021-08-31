Nikki Haley: Biden has lost ‘trust and confidence’ of US military, global allies

President Biden’s approach to wrapping up U.S. presence in Afghanistan has caused bad blood between him, American soldiers and foreign friends, former U.S. ambassador to U.N. Nikki Haley told "Special Report" Tuesday.

Haley called Biden a "lame duck" president, reacting to his address confirming America's withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline.

"It was pretty clear that by the end of that speech that President Biden gave it was the beginning of the lame-duck presidency," she said. "He has lost the trust and confidence of every member of the military and the military families I’m proud to be a part of. He’s lost the trust and confidence of our allies who are now negotiating without us because they don’t know why we’re going what we’re doing. He’s lost the trust and confidence of the American people."

The former ambassador identified how clear of a failure the operation turned out to be as Afghani Jihadists celebrated America’s exit and acquired billions of dollars worth of military equipment as a "housewarming present."

"You couldn’t ask for a more embarrassing, humiliating situation than what we have right now," she said. "The world is definitely a more dangerous place. Just because we’re out of Afghanistan doesn’t mean this war is over."

Haley suggested the best next steps for Biden would be to quit pointing fingers at Donald Trump, take responsibility for what’s already been done and start connecting with foreign allies "immediately."

"Whether it’s Ukraine, whether it’s Israel, whether it’s India, Australia, Japan, all of them, and reassure them that we will have their back and that we need them as well," she said.

The president should also back a global anti-terrorist movement as terror groups are more likely to launch heavy recruitment campaigns around the world, according to Haley. This should include an extra focus on cyber security against Russian hackers and a close eye on China who could be pursuing Bagram Air Base.

"The biggest thing he can do is strengthen our allies, strengthen those relationships, modernize our military and make sure we’re prepared for the cyber crimes and the terrorist crimes that are headed our way."