Nike set to unveil new 'gender-inclusive' kids' apparel line for Pride month: Report

According to an email reportedly from inside Nike, the sportswear giant is set to unveil new "pioneering gender-inclusive ‘Kids One Fit’ apparel" as part of its Pride celebration.

It is unclear who or which department sent the email first obtained by The Daily Wire, but it allegedly details events and activities from the NikeUNITED PRIDE Network, an employee-led community under the company's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiative.

According to screenshots from the email, the events will include Pride-themed fitness activities, a talk with a doctor who has performed gender surgeries on "adolescents," and a "family-friendly Drag Story Time."

But a new "gender-inclusive" line for kids, said to be part of a June 13 event about a 2019 documentary about transgender high school athletes, could be the email's most controversial revelation.

‘SATANIST’ DESIGNER SAYS TARGET SET ‘DANGEROUS PRECEDENT’ BY PULLING PRODUCTS

"In collaboration with Nike Kids Design, join the Pride Network as we spotlight the pioneering gender-inclusive ‘Kids One Fit’ apparel and unpack the conversation of trans inclusion in sport with a special screening of ‘Changing the Game.’ Following this screening, there will be a Pride panel discussion with Tanya Flynn [sic] – VP Nike Apparel Design, a Producer of the film, and one of the athletes featured in the film!" the event's description reads.

Clothing has become a new flashpoint in the gender culture wars. Target is still suffering from a huge backlash for selling "tuck-friendly" swimsuits, Adidas drew condemnation for a male modeling a women's swimsuit and Nike was hit in April for partnering with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney to model sports bras.

FORMER TARGET EXEC REVEALS THE ‘ONE ITEM’ THAT SPARKED CONSUMER FIRESTORM

Daily Wire field reporter Spencer Lindquist detailed news of the email on his Twitter account Tuesday morning with screenshots, which included a panel discussion with a doctor who's performed "gender affirming" mastectomies on adolescents.

The first image from the email showcased the brand’s theme for this year’s pride: "Together We Are Undeniable."

Elaborating on the theme, the email stated, "The LGBTQIA+ community continues to fight for equality – their fight to be themselves. Together We Are Undeniable centers around determination, celebrating icons of the community and the progress we will continue to make in light of recent attacks and restrictions on the community and their allies."

It continued, "Our programming, coinciding with Juneteenth and the end of slavery in the United States, focuses on intersectional progress, connection, and celebration."

The email also revealed that Nike has pledged $600,000 to various LGBTQ groups, including Camp Lightbulb, the National Center for Lesbian Rights and GLSEN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nike didn't respond to a request for comment.