Nigel Farage blasts 'ineffectual' Biden on climate change hypocrisy: It's 'complete madness'

Former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage blasted President Biden's "hypocritical" stance on climate change, arguing it is "complete madness" to endorse cheap fossil fuel energy production abroad while promoting more expensive green energy sources domestically. Farage joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to discuss the matter, after Biden touted a climate agreement between the U.S. and the EU at the G20 Summit in Rome.

NIGEL FARAGE: Absolutely, and that's the same phenomenon that we've been through, don't produce anything at home, have it all done by Russia and other countries like that. I mean, it's complete madness. It's totally hypocritical... China's not going. Russia's not going. India, well, Modi is going, but I think very reluctant given income per head to change much in terms of coal use in India. So you basically got about 40% of the world's outputters of CO2, who are not going to budge an inch. And the rest of us... are supposed to have expensive energy in return. It doesn't make sense.

I think the truth of it is that ever since the Afghanistan withdrawal, done without any consultation with your long-term allies, America's reputation is frankly down the tubes. And I think Biden looks posturing, ineffectual, and I'm sure Boris Johnson, who's chairing this, is pleased that Biden's there because he's gone absolutely crazy on this green agenda. … What is the point of us closing down industries, putting out everyone's fuel bills at home if India, China and Russia aren't going to play the game? It is ludicrous.

