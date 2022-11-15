Nicolle Wallace claims Republicans ran as ‘arsonists’ trying to ‘burn down’ democracy

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace alleged on Tuesday that Republicans have been like "arsonists trying to burn down our democracy" and are too far gone to help get things done in Washington.

She claimed on "Deadline: White House" Republicans had been "working to damage our democracy" and that for them to work now with Democrats is "too far to travel."

Wallace shared a clip of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in the days following the midterm elections, calling for a "group" of Republicans to work with Democrats and get policies passed.

Schumer said, "We don’t need every Republican, we don’t even need half, we just need a group that we can work with, and we’re willing to meet them part of the way, not going to give up our principals, but meet them part of the way to get more things done for the American people."

Wallace responded by saying, "I like when I hear that, but I guess I am cynical that Republicans will actually have the courage to do what he’s talking about," appearing to scoff at the idea there would be a "bipartisan governing coalition in Washington."

Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond responded that there is a rift withing GOP leadership itself, even when it comes to basic policies, "whether or not that means working with Democrats remains to be seen."

Wallace swatted the idea down.

"Alexi, they are so far away from this," Wallace claimed. "I mean, they are running — they ran as arsonists trying to burn down our democracy, and now they want to put on a firefighter hat and help put out the fires. I mean, it is so — it’s not like 'Oh, we have different opinions and maybe we can come around to seeing the wisdom of yours.’ They were working to damage our democracy and now they want — I just think it is too far to travel."

Wallace has expressed concerns about Republicans subverting democracy before.

In a conversation with Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., in October, Wallace floated the idea that America may need to have its midterm election monitored by foreign countries.

"The threats to our elections in what, two-and-a-half weeks, are so pervasive, and they’re so dire, and they include violence – I mean do you think it’s time to ask for friends and allies to come over and help us monitor our elections?" she asked.