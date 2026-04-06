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Nick Shirley admits death threats force him to hire security, cites Charlie Kirk killing

Independent journalist says he now travels with security and describes threats against him

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Nick Shirley says he travels with security, warns of threats and ‘evil’ world Video

Nick Shirley says he travels with security, warns of threats and ‘evil’ world

Nick Shirley said he now travels with security after receiving threats, discussed what he called a growing cultural divide, and urged younger Americans to think critically and speak out.

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YouTuber and independent journalist Nick Shirley revealed in late March that he now travels with security after receiving threats following his reporting that exposed alleged fraud in government programs. 

While appearing on "The Sean Whalen Show" last month, Shirley discussed faith, culture and political activism.

"You’re seeing how evil the world is," Shirley said. "I mean they killed Charlie Kirk, not far from here. Who is he? A Christian man who is spreading the truth, and they killed him."

Shirley and Whalen framed the issue as a struggle over belief systems and cultural direction, with Whalen suggesting that many people are engaged in what he called a form of "missionary work" through their actions and public presence.

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Nick Shirley holds a camera while filming protesters gathered during a demonstration on a city street.

Conservative influencer Nick Shirley films protesters demonstrating against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Shirley said the environment has affected his daily life and personal safety, describing how he now navigates public spaces and interacts with others as threats against him have become more frequent.

"I have to have security with me now because people have openly said they want to kill me too," Shirley said. "It’s not fun. I don’t enjoy it. Like not being able to go out or feel like you can go out and do stuff is not the funnest thing in the world."

Whalen asked Shirley how the situation had impacted him personally, including his ability to maintain relationships and live normally. Shirley said the added precautions have made everyday activities more difficult.

"It’s not the funnest thing honestly to have to like plan everything," Shirley said. "OK, I’m gonna be here for this long, be there for that long."

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Nick Shirley and Gavin Newsom

Nick Shirley's response to Newsom's office mockery goes viral.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/OutKick)

Shirley also said he believes his work is guided by faith.

"I feel like I’ve been doing what God wants me to do," Shirley said. "I feel like I am in line with that."

Whalen suggested that such actions amount to a form of modern-day missionary work, arguing that personal example can influence others’ beliefs without direct persuasion.

The conversation also turned to younger Americans and political engagement, with Whalen asking what advice Shirley would give to the next generation.

"I think the most important thing is to think with common sense," Shirley said. "If things don’t sound right, or they don’t feel right, that there’s probably something that’s not right about what’s going on."

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Nick Shirley sits for an interview, wearing a "Quality Learning Center" hoodie

Investigative journalist Nick Shirley sits for an interview, wearing a "Quality Learning Center" hoodie. (Fox Nation)

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Shirley pointed to political protests and immigration debates as examples, arguing that some individuals lack what he described as basic reasoning.

"You ask them like, ‘Oh, you’re mad at them for deporting an illegal migrant? What’s the word illegal mean?’ That breaks their whole entire logic," Shirley said.

He urged younger Americans to reject fear and speak openly when they believe they are pursuing the truth.

"When you know you’re at least seeking for the truth, you shouldn’t be afraid to voice your opinion," Shirley said.

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"If I’m not going to do it, someone else will," Shirley said. "And if I’m not going to do it, somebody needs to. So, it might as well just be me."

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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