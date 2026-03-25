Journalist tells San Francisco board ‘Nick Shirley’s coming to town’ amid fentanyl, crime concerns

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The San Francisco Board of Supervisors was confronted with a heated public comment this week as conservative independent journalist Darren Stallcup warned that "Nick Shirley's coming to town," tying the visit to broader concerns over child fentanyl deaths, crime, and homelessness.

"This week, a 2-year-old child overdosed and died on fentanyl in San Francisco," the speaker said before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. "This is not the first child who's died from fentanyl in our city, and unfortunately, it probably won't be the last."

The remarks come as San Francisco continues to grapple with a years-long fentanyl crisis that has driven thousands of overdose deaths. City data and public health reporting have documented a sharp rise in fentanyl-related fatalities since 2019, with the synthetic opioid now the leading cause of overdose deaths in the city.

Officials also face ongoing scrutiny over public safety conditions, open-air drug use, and homelessness across major corridors and neighborhoods.

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"Walking around downtown San Francisco today, I see outside of our schools and playgrounds… just everywhere you look are the signs of the decline of Western civilization," Stallcup said, pointing to visible drug activity and street conditions.

In the address, the speaker characterized fentanyl trafficking as part of a broader international pipeline.

"Fentanyl is a form of chemical warfare on the American people. It comes from China, across the southern border into our community, big cities and small towns."

He argued the crisis is driven by international trafficking networks, linking the flow of fentanyl into U.S. communities to broader cross-border dynamics.

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"I love immigrants. I believe they're some of the best people in the world," the speaker added. "Unfortunately, there are fentanyl dealers here in our community, transnational narco-terrorists who are exploiting and taking advantage of our sanctuary city."

Stallcup's comments also referenced the scale of fatalities in San Francisco over recent years.

"Five thousand people of all races and religions have died from fentanyl in San Francisco between the years 2019 [and] 2026, including many of my family and friends," Stallcup noted.

Stallcup further criticized local leadership and spending priorities tied to homelessness programs.

"Corrupt, far-left Democrats such as yourselves have enabled chaos and lawlessness for financial gain via fentanyl through corrupt nonprofits… that benefit from the suffering of the less fortunate on the streets," he said.

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"We are on the 20th-year anniversary of Gavin Newsom's ten-year plan to solve homelessness. Billions of dollars have been spent only for the situation to get worse," Stallcup added, saying he had dealt with multiple break-ins.

"Nick Shirley’s coming to town next week, and you guys will all be under the magnifying glass," Stallcup said.

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The San Francisco Board of Supervisors and Stallcup did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.