NFL wide receiver Nelson Agholor offers game tickets to Philly hero who mocked his catching abilities

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor extended an invitation to a local man and his family after he swiped the NFL player over his catching abilities while describing his heroic actions.

Hakim Laws told CBS Philadelphia on Monday he was helping first responders helping get residents out of a burning building.

“I see a guy hanging out the window screaming that his kids were in there,” Laws, a former firefighter, told the station. “My man just started throwing babies out… and we were catching them, unlike Agholor and all his mishaps.” At least three people were hospitalized after the fire, according to CBS Philadelphia.

The clip instantly went viral and eventually caught Agholor's attention.

"Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game," Agholor said to Laws.

The wide receiver pleaded to Twitter to help him get in touch with the local hero.

Agholor has face the brunt of Eagles’ fans frustrations through the first two weeks of the season, before bouncing back on Sunday.

In the Eagles' loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday, he was targeted 12 times and had eight receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns. However, it might take more than that to make Philly fans forget his crucial drop in the team's 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.