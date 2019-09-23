Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders has helmet ripped off on kick return

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles rookie Miles Sanders nearly had his head taken off during a kick return in a game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Sanders was returning a kick in the second quarter when he ran into Lions defender Miles Killebrew, who appeared to grab Sanders’ facemask and rip his helmet all the way around his head.

Sanders’ helmet fell to the ground as he was left looking for a penalty flag on the play.

There was none.

It appears Killebrew got away with a blatant facemask. Sanders was uninjured on the play.

Detroit Lions' Miles Killebrew, right, tackles Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Sanders had a tough day against the Lions. He rushed for 53 yards on 13 carries and he fumbled twice, losing one of them. His play has fans calling for Jordan Howard to get a majority of the carries.

Detroit edged Philadelphia, 27-24.

The Lions moved to 2-0-1 with the win. Philadelphia fell to 1-2.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.