Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dr. Carol Swain: NFL 'capitulating to the most radical elements in our society'

NFL to play Black national anthem before games for second season

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Dr. Swain: 'NFL capitulating to most radical elements of our society' Video

Dr. Swain: 'NFL capitulating to most radical elements of our society'

The NFL is facing major criticism for pushing a social justice narrative for consecutive seasons

Former Vanderbilt and Princeton professor Dr. Carol Swain sat down with "Fox & Friends First" Friday to discuss the decision made by the NFL to again play the "Black National Anthem" before kickoff.  The NFL made the decision last year to play the song following a turbulent summer filled with riots and social unrest. 

NFL 2021 SEASON WILL INCLUDE BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM, SOCIAL JUSTICE MESSAGES AGAIN: REPORT

DR. SWAIN: I think it unnecessarily politicizes a game that traditionally has brought Americans together and it represents a capitulation of the NFL to the most radical elements in our society. It is divisive and it has no place in sports. And when you think about sports and football in particular, that has been an area for Blacks where you had a meritocracy, that Black players have been pretty successful. And this is something that will drive away supporters and it does nothing to unite our nation.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

NFL continues to push woke agenda on viewers Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.