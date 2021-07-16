Dr. Carol Swain: NFL 'capitulating to the most radical elements in our society'

Former Vanderbilt and Princeton professor Dr. Carol Swain sat down with "Fox & Friends First" Friday to discuss the decision made by the NFL to again play the "Black National Anthem" before kickoff. The NFL made the decision last year to play the song following a turbulent summer filled with riots and social unrest.

NFL 2021 SEASON WILL INCLUDE BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM, SOCIAL JUSTICE MESSAGES AGAIN: REPORT

DR. SWAIN: I think it unnecessarily politicizes a game that traditionally has brought Americans together and it represents a capitulation of the NFL to the most radical elements in our society. It is divisive and it has no place in sports. And when you think about sports and football in particular, that has been an area for Blacks where you had a meritocracy, that Black players have been pretty successful. And this is something that will drive away supporters and it does nothing to unite our nation.

