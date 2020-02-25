Newt Gingrich on Trump's India visit: Critics are being proven wrong again

Following President Trump’s positive reception during a visit in India, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said on Tuesday that critics are being proven wrong that he does not have appeal in other countries.

“I think the president has done a brilliant job of communicating again and again that he can go around the world,” Gingrich told, “America’s Newsroom.”

The president, who loves to play to a big audience, was met with a raucous ovation Monday as he addressed a crowd of more than 110,000 people in a joint rally with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Along with first lady Melania Trump, the visiting first family packed the world's largest cricket stadium, as the U.S. president declared America's love for the country and solidarity with its people -- and announced a military partnership with the Indian government.

“To get off the airplane and go to a stadium with 120,000 happy people seems to me for most of Trump’s critics, they had to at least slow down their assumption about whether or not he’s acceptable," said Gingrich.

He said that the fact is that the president is an enormous figure around the world, and expects tough, honest negotiations with world leaders, not "one-sided nationalism."

"The first lady and I have just traveled 8,000 miles around the globe to deliver a message to every citizen across this nation: America loves India, America respects India, and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people," Trump said, drawing massive cheers.

The two heads of state spoke at the "Namaste Trump" rally at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was a follow-up to the "Howdy Modi" rally in Houston last September.

At the rally, Trump announced a $3 billion deal that will send state-of-the-art military helicopters to the country.

"Almost everywhere he goes the president is a salesman ... Not bad for a day's work," said Gingrich, referring to the helicopter deal.

