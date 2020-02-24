'Namaste Trump': President Trump, first lady receive warm welcome in India tour
President Trump and first lady Melania visited the Taj Mahal hours after giving a rousing speech to more than 110,000 at a cricket stadium.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on Feb. 24, 2020.
President Trump is greeted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon arrival in Ahmedabad, India.
President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave after a "Namaste Trump," event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad, India.
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, look at a Charkha, or a spinning wheel, during a tour of Gandhi Ashram, in Ahmedabad.
President Trump speaks at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.
Indians wear masks of President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi While attending the Namaste Trump event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive on stage at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand during the national anthem at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.
President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave to the crowd at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.
President Trump addresses the crowd during a "Namaste Trump," event in Ahmedabad, India.
Spectators wear Trump hats as President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak during a "Namaste Trump," event at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.
President Trump waves as he departs Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India.
President Trump with first lady Melania Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visiting the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India.
President Trump is greeted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with first lady Melania Trump, as they step off Air Force One upon arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India.
