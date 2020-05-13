Gingrich urges Trump to cut off House Intelligence Committee as long as 'proven liar' Adam Schiff is chairman

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich advised President Trump on Wednesday to “cut off” ties with the House Intelligence Committee since the chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, is a “proven liar” about Russian collusion.

“We now have documented evidence that, for three years, this guy deliberately and maliciously lied. Why would you cooperate with an Intelligence Committee chairman who is a clear proven liar?” Gingrich told “America’s Newsroom.”

“I think the president should just cut him off and say, ‘If you want to give me an Intelligence Committee that I can trust, I’ll work with them, but, this guy is impossible.”

He advised that the White House should not cooperate with the committee under Schiff.

Gingrich reacted to K.T. McFarland’s appearance on “America’s Newsroom, ” where the former deputy national security adviser claimed that Schiff knew that there was no proof of Russian collusion from the beginning.

“Schiff went to the media and he implied that he had secret information that Donald Trump and his administration and his campaign were colluding with the Russians. [Former CIA Director John] Brennan even had the audacity to refer to President Trump as, potentially, as a Russian asset," McFarland said.

“These people knew that they had a lie but they perpetuated it for three years. It tore the country apart. And why did they do it? I don’t know.”

It came after newly released transcripts of interviews from the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation revealed top Obama officials acknowledged they knew of no “empirical evidence” of a conspiracy despite their concerns and suspicions.

The officials' responses align with the results of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — which found no evidence of criminal coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016, while not reaching a determination on obstruction of justice.

The transcripts, which were released by Schiff, D-Calif., revealed top Obama officials were questioned over whether they had or had seen evidence of such collusion, coordination or conspiracy -- the issue that drove the FBI's initial case and later the special counsel probe. They generally said they had not.

Last week, the DOJ announced it had dismissed its case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was accused of lying to the FBI about contacts with Russia. It was a stunning development that came after internal memos were released raising serious questions about the nature of the investigation that led to Flynn’s late 2017 guilty plea of lying to the FBI.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.