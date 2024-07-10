The left is running in circles while confronting a 'terrifying reality,' says Newt Gingrich

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined "Hannity" to discuss the reaction from the left to concerns about President Biden's cognitive abilities and predicted that Trump will win in November. Gingrich was asked about "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg declaring that she'd vote for Biden even if he "pooped his pants."

NEWT GINGRICH: What it tells you is that the left is literally faced with confronting a reality so terrifying, that they're just running in circles and saying weird things. The truth is, as of tonight, Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee. Biden is going to keep decaying. Biden will almost certainly lose the general election. And by January, ‘The View’ is going to be in a world where Donald J. Trump is being sworn in as president. Now, if you were one of those folks, and you're as left-wing as they are, and frankly, on a good day, they're fairly unbalanced. And now you're faced with this horrifying crisis. We just witnessed the initial meltdown, but I predict, if it happens the way I think, it will all fall, you'll see Biden get weaker, more embarrassing, more impossible. And by the time we get to the inauguration, you're going to see the left just literally melt down. Some of them will be in puddles. Others will be admitting themselves into mental health institutions. Some will be fleeing to New Zealand. It'll be an amazing moment.

The anti-Trump pundits on the ABC talk show were split on whether Biden should abandon his re-election campaign, with Goldberg suggesting she would support him regardless of his physical and mental capability.

"I don’t care if he’s pooped his pants. I don’t care if he can’t put a sentence together. Show me he can’t do the job, and then I’ll say, OK. Maybe it’s time to go," Goldberg said.

Goldberg, who was absent when "The View" first reacted to Biden’s debate performance, said he also had a "bad night" when he debated against Kamala Harris in the 2020 Democratic primaries but still went on to win the election. That was a much different occasion, when Harris attacked him for his past stances on "busing," and she wound up dropping out before the Iowa caucuses.

Instead of criticizing Biden, "The View" co-host Ana Navarro said she was "pissed" because of "breathless reporting" regarding Biden’s ability to win re-election. A diehard Biden supporter, Navarro raged against those trying to get the president out of the race.

"It almost feels like media malpractice for them, trying to score the winning goal against Biden," she said. "Who can have the gotcha moment? They’ve been splicing, dicing, cubing everything he says, putting it on a microscopic slide and looking at it under all sorts of magnifying glasses."

